It’s been a busy off-season in the NBA and while the opening of free agency has come and gone, there should be plenty of deals still to come. TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Raptors rumours

The Toronto Raptors made a big splash by re-signing forward Serge Ibaka to a three-year, $65 million deal and giving point guard Kyle Lowry three years and $100 million just hours later. With DeMar DeRozan signed through the 2020-21 season, this keeps the Raptors’ core intact for the foreseeable future.

But it’s the complimentary pieces that might see some movement. The Raptors are reportedly shopping centre Jonas Valanciunas according to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star. Now that Ibaka has signed, the possibility becomes more likely. Valanciunas has not yet been linked to any team as of yet.

And an Ibaka deal means Masai is confident he can move Jonas Valanciunas, which they've been trying to do for a while — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) July 2, 2017

Another player the Raptors are seemingly looking to move is point guard Cory Joseph in an effort to clear cap space. According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Indiana Pacers are said to be interested in the six-year veteran. Joseph will make $7.7 million next season and moving him could present an opportunity for young guards like Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet to get more playing time.

To create adequate space, Toronto in discussions with Indiana on trading Cory Joseph, league sources tell ESPN. @MikeAScotto first. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2017

DeMarre Carroll has also been thrown around in trade rumours according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but the two years and $30-plus million remaining on his contract put the Raptors in a difficult spot.

Woj notes Raptors are trying to find a taker for DeMarre Carroll. I can add, they continue to shop Valanciunas in attempt to unload salary — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 1, 2017

Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks seem to always find themselves in the news for one thing or another. This time, it’s forward Carmelo Anthony.

According to a report from Wojnarowski, the 10-time All-Star is open to waiving his no-trade clause if dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets. This would potentially team him up with LeBron James or Chris Paul, players Antony has spent extended time with on the U.S. Olympic Team in 2008 and 2012. What either team would have to give back to get Anthony is unclear.

Sources on @ESPN: Carmelo Anthony is now open to waiving no-trade clause for Houston or Cleveland. https://t.co/AneqQQcXCZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

Anthony was also reported to have engaged the Knicks in buyout talks last week according to Marc Stein.

League sources: Carmelo Anthony's camp, while acknowledging Melo's preference to stay in NYC, has tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

He has two years and about $55 million remaining on his deal he signed prior to the start of the 2014-15 season.

Should Anthony be traded, the team that acquires him will have to pay him an extra 15 per cent trade kicker of his current salary, making an already expensive player harder to afford.

Gordon Hayward

Hayward is coming off career-highs of 21.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and a free throw percentage of 84.4. Having just turned 27, interest in the rising star has never been higher.

Hayward has with the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics already, and is scheduled to meet with his current team – the Utah Jazz – sometime Monday.

CBS reported that Hayward wanted the Jazz to bring in point guard Ricky Rubio. Last week, they did just that, acquiring Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, with Paul George, Paul Millsap and Jimmy Butler moving to the Western Conference, contending for a championship may be easier in the East.

Each team offers Hayward something different and there is no timetable as to when his decision is expected.

Otto Porter Jr.

Forward Otto Porter Jr. enjoyed a career-year in 2016-17 and it looks like he’s about to be rewarded in a big way.

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings reportedly offered the restricted free agent to an offer-sheet worth max money, giving the Washington Wizards until July 8 at 11:59 p.m. to match it.

According to ESPN, the deal could be worth as much as four years and $106.5 million. However, Porter has not signed the offer sheet and has meetings lined up with other teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and the Wizards.

The 24-year-old is entering his fifth year in the league after being drafted No. 3 overall by Washington in 2013. He has increased his scoring average and field goal percentage in each season.

Other meetings and notes

Point guard George Hill reportedly met with the Los Angeles Lakers Monday to discuss a one-year deal, per Wojnarowski.

Free agent George Hill and reps are meeting with the Lakers today in Los Angeles, discussing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

Rumours swirled when Oklahoma City Thunder centre Enes Kanter tweeted a photo from an apparent meeting with forward Rudy Gay, but not much else has emerged since. With forward Andre Iguodala re-signing with the Warriors, that should eliminate them from contention.

League sources tell Enes Kanter: 😲 pic.twitter.com/PJFyboVP42 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 2, 2017

After being released by the Chicago Bulls, point guard Rajon Rondo and the Los Angeles Lakers met Sunday to discuss a potential deal, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Lakers obviously hanging back at start of free agency, but one player they continue to give strong consideration to is Rajon Rondo — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2017

The Warriors and guard Nick Young may have mutual interest because of a $5.2 million salary exception they would be able to use on him, reports Wojnarowski. So far, it's unclear if a meeting between the two sides has taken place.

A serious candidate for a portion of Golden State's $5.2M exception, per ESPN sources: Free agent guard Nick Young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017

Point guard Derrick Rose reportedly met with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday according to Wojnarowski. The Bucks play just over an hour from his hometown of Chicago.