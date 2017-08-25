How important is 'the fight' to boxing?

LAS VEGAS - Thursday was an action-packed day with many media availabilities and opportunities in Las Vegas.

It started with a tour of the UFC's Performance Institute, a $14 million state-of-the-art facility that opened in May. It’s part of the UFC's 184,000-square-foot corporate campus, which houses more than 250 employees.

Among its many incredible features, the institute houses a cryotherapy chamber, a full-size octagon and boxing ring and an indoor and outdoor track.

All of these features were on display during a tour hosted by former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin.

Following the tour was a trip to radio row, where we conducted interviews with International Boxing Hall of Fame referee Joe Cortez, broadcasting legend Jim Gray and Brendan Schaub, the Showtime Sports MMA analyst for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

Another interesting interview subject was MGM race and sportsbook VP Jay Rood, who discussed the gambling aspect of the fight. Some interesting tidbits include the average Mayweather bet being $4,100, while the average McGregor bet is $125. Rood also said that, excluding proposition bets, the fight has generated more betting action than the Super Bowl.

From there, we headed back to the UFC corporate campus for their UFC 215 and 216 media day to conduct interviews with UFC president Dana White, women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and her opponent Valentina Shevchenko, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and his opponent Ray Borg.

The event ended with a contentious square off between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee, who will fight for the interim lightweight title and a potential shot at being McGregor's next opponent.

The excitement towards the fight continues to build and Las Vegas is becoming more and more crowded as the week goes on.