The morning started with a trip to radio row, a chaotic environment where radio and television outlets from around the world attempt to land interviews with the stars who make up the periphery of fight week.

The TSN crew made the most of this situation, managing to secure interviews with Ice Cube, Stephen A. Smith, Floyd Mayweather Sr., Isiah Thomas and others in the span of a few hours.

These are just some of the personalities who build and intensify the already electric environment.

Following that, we proceeded to the weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena, which were open to the public.

The weigh-ins felt big, with performances by several musicians, including hip-hop artist YG, who used his platform to speak out against U.S. president Donald Trump.

The fans at the weigh-in came to support their fighter and the ratio of Irish apparel to Money Team gear was roughly four to one.

After the fighters weighed in, the Irish fans gathered in the stands, concourse and lobby and sang several different songs to cheer on fellow countryman Conor McGregor.

It was the most powerful atmosphere of the week so far and one can only imagine how much excitement there will be should McGregor do what many consider to be the unthinkable and upset Floyd Mayweather.