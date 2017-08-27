One of the most interesting aspects of the buzz surrounding Mayweather vs. McGregor has been the presence of Irish fans.

The love and support for Conor McGregor from his fellow countrymen was so strong that many flew to Las Vegas without tickets to the fight to celebrate his rapid ascent to global superstardom.

Upon arriving at the arena at around 3 p.m. local time, the fights had begun and there were maybe 100 people in the arena. Having covered many UFC events in the past, this is extremely uncommon and the crowd remained very sparse until midway through the main card.

McGregor’s arrival at the venue was the moment I fully grasped how strange of a spectacle this really was. The first loud applause of the evening was when they showed the UFC star at the venue and it struck me that this was the first familiar face to MMA fans among so many unfamiliar faces to those who don't follow the sweet science.

The mood in the building was far different once the main attraction was upon us. The crowd got louder and the atmosphere changed dramatically.

One element that was lacking was the vocal presence of Irish fans, which was prevalent at the weigh-ins, but not as much of a factor during the fight itself.

During the fight, it was clear that many were surprised by McGregor’s early success. He was able to land cleanly and impressed many in his first boxing match.

The crowd reacted whenever either McGregor or Mayweather had moments of success.

It was clear at around the seventh round that McGregor was running out of gas and Mayweather was gathering steam.

Ultimately Mayweather got better as the fight went on and beat McGregor in the 10th round in what many felt was a just stoppage.

According to MGM VP of Race and Sportsbooks Jay Rood, the best-case scenario was a Mayweather decision, but that their sportsbook had “no exceptional liability” regardless of outcome.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White expressed how proud he was of McGregor and emphasized that McGregor did better than many of Mayweather’s previous foes.

White also said he isn't interested in any of his other fighters taking up boxing any time soon and pointed to Mayweather vs. McGregor as an organic concept that gained momentum.

Ultimately, for a fight that was never supposed to happen in the first place, a bizarre concept that was brought into fruition by a “what if” scenario, it found a way to deliver and in a competitive fashion.

It was a win for MMA, a win for boxing and, most importantly, a win for fans of both sports.