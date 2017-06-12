Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Ahead of the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy has played 36 holes so far at Erin Hills and he was planning on another nine on Monday. But so far, he hasn’t hit a shot on the range.

The former winner of this event is still feeling some of the effects of a rib injury that forced him to withdraw from his previous two scheduled starts. Apparently, McIlroy can play on the course but the repetitive strain of beating balls on the range hurts him.

While he hasn’t hit practice shots, he is still practicing. But that’s on his putting. The Northern Irishman has made the switch to the TaylorMade Spider Red putter, which is also used by Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.

***

A year ago, Jon Rahm came to the U.S. Open and put on a tremendous performance, finishing as low amateur in a tie for 23rd. Since that performance, the Spaniard has been on a tear, winning in January at Torrey Pines and rising to 10th in the world.

“It's truly amazing to me to just look how things have changed,” said Rahm on Monday. “It's truly been one year.”

In his year as a professional, Rahm has learned a lot and said he will take a much more aggressive approach to playing this week. He stated that he was far too defensive last year and gave the course perhaps too much respect.

It appears that bettors are giving Rahm lots of attention. He’s listed at 18/1 to win the Open, ahead of players such as Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and, one of his idols, Sergio Garcia. The Masters champ sits at 28/1 to grab a second straight major title.

***

David Hearn enjoyed his first top-10 finish of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, ending up in a tie for 10th and showing some positive signs for the first time in a while.

Hearn has been working alongside coach Jeff Leishman (who also teaches FedEx St. Jude Classic winner Daniel Berger), trying to groove some swing changes. It’s been a struggle for the Brantford, Ont., product to get some consistency in his game so far this season so last week’s results are a big step. He has played 21 events so far this year and made the cut in just 11 of those. Prior to last week’s event, he was 29-over par in his previous four starts.

Importantly, with this performance in Memphis, he moved to 133rd on the FedEx Cup points list from 156th, creeping closer to a mark inside the top 125 that would ensure him a spot in the season-ending playoffs. That would also give him privileges for next season, too.

***

Brittany Marchand didn’t finish off the Manulife LPGA Classic as well as she hoped, but the $6,450 she collected for her tie for 46th is just a little less than she has earned all season on the Symetra Tour.

Marchand struggled to an 81 on Sunday, dropping from a tie for ninth at the start of the day. Still, she took in the experience and will use it for momentum for the rest of the season.

“I take the experience as a win,” she said after her round. “[Sunday] was what it was kind of thing, but up until now, I mean, it shows my game is there.”

On Monday, the 24-year-old Mississauga, Ont., resident went back to her reality, packing up her car and setting out for the 10-hour drive to Decateur, Ill., for the next stop on the Symetra Tour. At the end of the season, the top 10 finishers on that circuit will earn promotions to the LPGA Tour. Marchand is currently 42nd on the money list with $7,510.