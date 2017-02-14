Spring Training is underway with TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips in Dunedin to cover the Toronto Blue Jays. Check in for regular updates from Phillips, as well as analysis from TSN's Scott MacArthur, as the Blue Jays prepare for the 2017 season.



FEB 14

Familiar faces check into Blue Jays' camp

Spring training is officially underway as Blue Jays pitchers and catchers – and even some position players – reported to Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin on Tuesday for physicals.

Spring Training used to be a time when players showed up to get in shape, that’s no longer the case. They come in shape right now, prepared to get the job done.

We’re always optimistic, because we’ve got a good ball club. Baseball is a business, some guys come, some guys go.

FEB 13



Left field the spot to watch as Blue Jays begin spring training

The Toronto Blue Jays are going into spring training with a good idea of who’s going to get the most reps - for seven of the eight non-pitching positions, that is. TSN's Scott MacArthur says look over to left field, where there's a deep hole.