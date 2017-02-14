23h ago
The sights and sounds of Spring Training
TSN.ca Staff
Spring Training is underway with TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips in Dunedin to cover the Toronto Blue Jays. Check in for regular updates from Phillips, as well as analysis from TSN's Scott MacArthur, as the Blue Jays prepare for the 2017 season.
FEB 14
Familiar faces check into Blue Jays' camp
Spring training is officially underway as Blue Jays pitchers and catchers – and even some position players – reported to Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin on Tuesday for physicals.
FEB 13
Left field the spot to watch as Blue Jays begin spring training
The Toronto Blue Jays are going into spring training with a good idea of who’s going to get the most reps - for seven of the eight non-pitching positions, that is. TSN's Scott MacArthur says look over to left field, where there's a deep hole.