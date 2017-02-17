Duane Watson TSN Radio 1050 and TSN.ca, Basketball Analyst Follow|Archive

The Starting Five is a series of conversations with five elite Canadian basketball players who are competing at the prep school, U Sports, NCAA and NBA level. Every other week, a Canadian player will share his or her personal perspective on the game and the challenges they face both on and off the court.

Growing up in Kitchener, Ont., Jamal Murray spent countless late nights shooting hoops alone and rebounding his own shots. A fan of Vince Carter, he would create late-game scenarios with the clock winding down, making clutch baskets and game-winning plays, only to pick up the ball and do it again.

Just a reminder, you can catch Murray and the rest of the NBA's Rising Stars tonight as part of All-Star weekend on TSN. Catch all the action across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN GO at 7pm ET.

Over the years and under the guidance of his father, Roger, Murray continued to develop his game, becoming just as competent a playmaker as he was a scorer. Despite the trend, Murray never ventured south of the border, instead starring at Orangeville Prep, where his high-school career culminated in being named co-MVP of the BioSteel All-Canadian Game and accepting a scholarship to the University of Kentucky.

Murray never got caught up in the hype, leading the Wildcats in scoring by averaging 20 points per game and setting a record at Kentucky for most three-pointers by a freshman in a season with 113. A trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament punched his ticket as a one-and-done player. He entered the NBA Draft and was selected seventh overall by the Denver Nuggets, with the team betting his scoring ability would transfer to the next level.

Murray, however, failed to register a basket in his first four NBA games. He shot 0-17 from the field in that span, including a game at the Air Canada Centre against the Toronto Raptors. Despite the loss in front of friends and family, Murray was determined to persevere. The 19-year-old bounced back, not only leading all Western Conference rookies in points with 10.4 per game in November, but also scoring at least 18 points in four of six games to close out the month. As a result, he was rewarded with Western Conference Rookie of the Month honours.

Now Murray gets a chance to shine during NBA All-Star Weekend, playing on the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge, which pits first- and second-year players from the U.S. against rookies and sophomores from around the globe.



On his shooting struggles early in the season

“I just wanted to see one go down and it just wasn’t going down. I had limited time on the floor too, so I was kind of was rushing everything. I was anxious and things weren’t going my way, but I just played basketball.”



On his confidence

“I’ve always been confident in my abilities. I’m always ready to enter new challenges and there’s nothing I think I can’t do. My dad has always told me about my ability and how I should view myself. I don’t doubt myself at all. People may doubt me, but I still have the same confidence and that never fails me.”

On being named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

“It felt good. When I got minutes, they saw what I was capable of. I knew what I could do, so when I was given the go with a couple of injuries it was good for me and I was playing 35 minutes a game. I am just trying to make the most of my opportunity now. I’m not complaining about my minutes or playing time. If I make mistakes, I make use of every opportunity I get.”

On the biggest adjustment to the NBA

“For a lot of rookies, we’re always the best players on our own teams, so now coming off the bench is an adjustment. Playing the two guard for me is also a challenge, because naturally I’m a point guard. I like having the ball in my hands, navigating pick and rolls or making plays for others. I had to play the two guard at Kentucky because there were three other guards and I was the fourth. Now in the NBA it’s another challenge for me. At every new level you’re starting at the beginning again.”

On keeping up with the NBA pace

It’s a combination of stuff. You just got to make sure you’re on top of it and you’re always prepared. I watch a lot of film to see how I can get better and I like to take advantage of every opportunity where I get to learn. On the plane, I’ll watch film with three or four different coaches for a few hours to get different perspectives. I like when my teammates go hard on me, because I’m listening to what they are saying and not how they’re saying it. I like to hear it straight up. It pushes me and it always helps me go further.

On his goals for the season

“Just continue learning and to get a feel for everything – the opponents, my coaches and everything I do. Getting more experience and showing more of what I can do. I just want be solid, help this team make the playoffs, and do the best I can.”