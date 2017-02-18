Elias Theodorou is just one fight removed from his first professional loss and he’s already returning to the scene of the crime — sort of.

No, he’s not fighting Thiago Santos again, but his upcoming opponent at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Browne on Sunday is another dangerous Brazilian on an impressive winning streak.

Watch all the main card action LIVE on TSN5 and TSN GO beginning at 9pm et/6pm pt.

Cezar Ferreira has won three straight bouts dating back to April 2016 and is looking for another to kick off 2017 as the Canadian Theodorou looks to start a streak of his own.

Theodorou (12-1) loss to Santos, who is also on the card at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, by unanimous decision in December 2015 and bounced back with the victory over Sam Alvey in June 2016. Despite rebounding in a big way after his first loss, the Canadian doesn’t shy away from talking about his defeat and has managed to dissect the positives from it.

“When [expletive] hit the fan, at no point did I quit,” Theodorou told TSN.ca.

After going to decision in his last two fights, Theodorou is showing off his no-quit attitude with pride. The 28-year-old fighting out of Toronto is brimming with confidence ahead of his first bout of the new year.

“[Ferreira’s] a tough dude who wants to hit me hard and get me to the ground because he’s a Brazilian ace,” he said. “I just think there’s more tools in my toolkit and I’m going to be a pressure monster the whole time.”

“I’ve been working really hard since everyone has last seen me and I know for a fact that I am going to show everyone what I’ve been working so hard on.”

Theodorou’s plan is to live up to both his nicknames — The Spartan and The Cardio King — and neutralize his opponent’s attack with a flurry of his own. He’s perfectly happy to finish the fight by any means but won’t hesitate to go the full three rounds if necessary.

“I think I’m the more conditioned individual and that’s been a huge asset in regards to me developing as a fighter,” he said. “What I do is I create pressure and once people mentally or physically break that’s my opportunity, whether it’s a punch, whether it’s a takedown or whether it’s a submission … everything in between.”

Two of Ferreira’s three straight victories and three of his last four wins overall have come via unanimous decision. On the other hand, the inaugural Ultimate Fighter: Brazil winner has three knockout losses in his last seven contests, including a first-round TKO (punches) at the hands of Alvey.

“He’ll always have that in his mindset that if someone hits him hard something bad can happen,” Theodorou said. “When someone throws everything but the kitchen sink at me, I don’t quit and I’m looking forward to being the one who makes Cezar quit.”