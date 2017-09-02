Dominic Thiem eased into the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 30 Adrian Mannarino of France. He will next face No. 24 seed Juan Martin del Potro. The 2009 champion swept past No. 11 Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Goffin was facing No. 18 Gael Monfils of France.

Also advancing were No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber, a straight-sets winner over Australian John Millman, and Alexandr Dolgopolov, who routed Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-0, 6-4.

Dolgopolov is into the fourth round for the first time since 2011 and would be the next opponent for Nadal, but was peppered in his post-match news conference about questions related to a match he was involved in recently in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that's under scrutiny because of unusual betting patterns.

The match is being assessed but is not yet under formal investigation, Tennis Integrity Unit spokesman Mark Harrison said earlier this week.

"Obviously it's disappointing, but not more," Dolgopolov said. "If people want to write something, they write something. You can't stop them from doing it. It's just not under my control."

French Open women's champion Jelena Ostapenko was ousted with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Russia's Daria Kasatkina