SALT LAKE CITY — Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and Kelly Olynyk added 19 to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Utah Jazz 112-104 on Saturday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games.

Gerald Green and Al Horford each added 16 points, and Horford also had eight rebounds.

The Celtics (35-19) swept the season series with Utah after beating the Jazz 115-104 on Jan. 3.

Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 22 to lead the Jazz, who could not overcome poor shooting and struggled to get defensive stops during critical stretches.