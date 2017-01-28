MILWAUKEE — Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.

Boston won its third straight after squandering a 16-point second half lead and a 42-point first quarter, its best of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Greg Monroe had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Bucks have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

Boston built a six-point lead in overtime, but Tony Snell hit consecutive 3s to tie it at 108l. Crowder made two free throws on the ensuing possession with 28 seconds to go and two more to seal it with 10 seconds left after Antetokounmpo missed a contested shot in the lane.