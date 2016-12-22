INNICHEN, Italy — Canada's Marielle Thompson ended up as the overall winner of the Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup Cross Alps Tour after a fourth-place finish in the final race of the series on Thursday.

Thompson was battling for first position the majority of the big final until a mistake cost her a podium result.

Still, the native of Whistler, B.C., finished the six-race series with three wins, one fourth-place finish and a fifth-place result.

Germany's Heidi Zacher took first place in Thursday's race, followed by Switzerland's Fanny Smith and France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel.

On the men's side, Dave Duncan of London, Ont., was the top Canadian in fourth place.

Filip Flisar topped the men's podium, followed by Austria's Christoph Wahrstotter and France's Arnaud Bovolenta.