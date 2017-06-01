The Florida Panthers have named Shawn Thornton to their executive team, naming him Vice President, Business Operations.

Thornton has played for the Panthers the past three seasons, notching two goals and two assists in 50 games last season before announcing his retirement.

"Shawn's work ethic, enthusiasm and passion for the Panthers organization is second to none," Panthers president Matthew Caldwell said in a team release. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team and know that he will bring the same level of professionalism, experience and leadership to the business side of our organization as he did in the locker room."

"It's a humbling day for me and I'm excited to begin the next chapter of my career in hockey," said Thornton, in the team release. "The business side of operating an NHL team has always fascinated me. I have had the privilege of learning from and working with a number of first-class individuals, leaders and organizations during the course of my playing career and I look forward to applying some of those lessons in my new role. My family and I are very grateful that we'll be able to continue to be a part of the Panthers family and the South Florida community."

The 39-year-old Thornton finishes his NHL career with 42 goals and 60 assists in 705 career games.