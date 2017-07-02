SAN JOSE, Calif. — Joe Thornton is staying in San Jose for at least one more season, while longtime running mate Patrick Marleau is leaving for Toronto.

Thornton officially signed his $8 million contract to remain with the Sharks on Sunday, just hours after Marleau signed an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Maple Leafs.

"Joe has become one of the faces of this franchise since his arrival in 2005 and we feel it's only fitting that he will be wearing teal going forward," general manager Doug Wilson said. "He is a generational playmaker and his accomplishments place him amongst the elite players to ever play the game. He has helped lead this team to new levels and continues to be one of the top two-way centres in the League. His leadership on and off the ice have been instrumental in this franchise's success, and we're excited that he has continued his commitment to this organization and the fans in San Jose."

After being tied together as the faces of the Sharks ever since Thornton joined San Jose in November 2005, the two have now been separated. They teamed to help San Jose make it to the conference finals in 2010 and '11 and the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 but couldn't deliver a championship to San Jose.

Thornton, who turned 38 on Sunday, will now try to do it without Marleau after deciding to stay in San Jose on a one-year contract.

Thornton is one of the best playmakers of his generation but showed some signs of his age last season after an abbreviated off-season following a Stanley Cup run and a trip to the world championships.

He scored just seven goals — his fewest in an 82-game season since his rookie year in 1997-98 — and was a key part of a power-play unit that uncharacteristically struggled last season. But he still managed 43 assists, teaming with captain Joe Pavelski on San Jose's top line.

Thornton missed the final week of the regular season and the first two playoff games with a left knee injury before returning for the final four games of a first-round loss to Edmonton. Thornton then underwent surgery to repair his MCL and ACL after the season but is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp.

Thornton recorded his 1,000th assist last season and ranks in the top 25 on the career lists in assists (1,007, 13th place) and points (1,391, 22nd place) as one of the best passers in NHL history. He has had at least 50 points in the past 16 non-lockout seasons he has played.

Marleau, the second overall pick in 1997, has 508 goals and 574 assists for 1,082 points. He had 46 points in playing all 82 games last season as he rebounded from a disappointing 2015-16 season by scoring 27 goals, including the 500th of his career. He ranks first in San Jose in goals, games and points.

Only six players in NHL history have played more games with one team than Marleau's 1,493 in San Jose. The Sharks haven't played a game without him on the ice since April 7, 2009.

"I think I've worn out a few carpets pacing around the house trying to make this decision over the last couple of days," Marleau said.

Marleau's loss will be felt in San Jose, where he helped a young franchise develop into a consistent winner after he came to the Bay Area from a small town in Saskatchewan as a teenager in 1997.

"Patrick has been a pillar of this franchise since he was drafted as a 17-year-old in 1997, and has become one of the elite players in our team's history," Wilson said. "He owns nearly every offensive record in Sharks history, scored some big goals for our team and helped shape San Jose into a true hockey city. While we were hoping he would choose to return to San Jose, we wish him the absolute best."

