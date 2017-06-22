Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE NBA THOUGHTS FROM DRAFT NIGHT

1. JIMMY BUTLER (Timberwolves): Butler is on his way to Minnesota, reuniting with old coach Tom Thibodeau. I like this move for them. Proven two-way player who is a top 20 guy in the league. At some point you have to try and turn the corner. This move signifies an attempt to do just that.

2. DWIGHT HOWARD (Hornets): Howard is another guy reunited with a former coach in Steve Clifford, who coached him as an assistant. The Hornets didn't give up much to get him either. Based on their defensive style and the familiarity with Clifford, I think at this stage of his career he'll be a decent fit for them.

3. OG ANUNOBY (Raptors): Anunoby is a big-time athlete with big-time intensity. Really guards. Finishes with force at the rim. High energy. Needs to polish his offensive game but has the tools to be a good rotation piece down the road. Unfortunately, he only played 16 games this past year at Indiana in an injury-shortened season. He was really making nice strides last season and his best days are ahead of him.

4. DONOVAN MITCHELL (Jazz): Mitchell was acquired by Utah in a trade with Denver. I really liked him a lot at Louisville. Very good two-way player who can shoot it from deep, create his own shot and guards in a tenacious fashion. The 20-year-old is an excellent competitor. I think he'll be a sound rotation piece down the line.

5. TREY LYLES (Nuggets): Lyles was sent to Denver in a trade for Donovan Mitchell. He had a disappointing second season where he basically flat lined compared to his performance in his rookie year. But an opportunity to start anew could be a positive for him. With the addition of Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw last year and Utah in a more of a win now mode, his minutes got squeezed and he was on a bit of a short lease. He's still got nice potential. Hopefully for his sake, the young Canadian is ready to seize the new chance that he now has in Denver. Time to get it done.