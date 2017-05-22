Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. MARCUS SMART (Celtics): Smart was fabulous playing extra minutes in place of Isaiah Thomas in their huge win over the Cavs in Game 3, with 27 points and seven assists. He shot the lights out from deep making seven out of ten three pointers. Smart is a tough two-way player that provided sorely needed offensive pop along with feisty on and off the ball defence. The 23-year-old came up big when they needed his support.

2. JAVALE MCGEE (Warriors): He's always been a guy that teases you with his enormous talent yet frustrates you at the same time. I do give him credit though. McGee bought into his role and in short minutes (usually an average of only 10-12 minutes per game) he gets it done. He was excellent in Game 3 in San Antonio with 16 points. His length and athleticism are a big help for a team a bit small at the five spot.

3. PAUL MILLSAP (Hawks): Millsap opted out of his deal, which is no surprise. The 32-year-old power forward is the best on the market and it will be interesting to see if the Hawks pony up the money after allowing Al Horford to walk to their Conference rival, the Boston Celtics. Millsap has been an excellent player in four years with Atlanta and prior to that in Utah. He has gotten a ton out of his game and is a deserving candidate for a nice contract this summer.

4. JONAS JEREBKO (Celtics): He made a big impact in 13 minutes Sunday night with ten points and five rebounds. I've always liked his game going back to his time in Detroit. He plays super hard, has the athleticism to guard a few front court spots, rebounds and can shoot it or drive it to the hole. Jerebko is a tough competitor who brings energy.

5. SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Some tough breaks losing Kawai Leonard, Tony Parker & David Lee to injury. I'm hoping they can push the Warriors Monday night and beat them like Boston beat Cleveland on Sunday night, but I honestly don't feel like it will happen. There is a lot to overcome despite playing at home. The Conference Finals haven't been what anyone had hoped for on either end of the bracket.