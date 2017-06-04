Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Analyst Jack Armstrong reflects on former Detroit Pistons general manager Jack McCloskey, Game 1 of the NBA Finals and more.

1. JACK MCCLOSKEY: The two-time NBA Champion general manager of the Detroit Pistons passed away this past week. Outstanding basketball man who I had the privilege to get to know when he served as a consultant for the Toronto Raptors. He had a wonderful career as a college coach, NBA coach, and then as an executive. A straight shooter, I admired his candor and commitment to the game and the folks he worked with. The architect of the Pistons 'Bad Boys' teams. He'll be missed.

2. TRISTAN THOMPSON (Cleveland Cavaliers): Says Game 2 will be a ‘wrestling match’. I'm not sure about that. Today's officials don't allow or tolerate rough play whatsoever. This isn't the 'Bad Boys'. Bottom line, he's got to play a lot better. Zero points and four rebounds in an uncharacteristically poor game for a guy who usually gives his team lots of juice. I'm confident he'll bounce back.

3. CAVS OFFENCE: In Game 1, it was awful. 20 turnovers on the road isn't going to cut it. Poor shot selection at times while on other trips, wide open shots were missed. The Warriors took 15 more field goal attempts in Game 1. The Cavaliers are better than how they’ve played so far.

4. DRAYMOND GREEN and KLAY THOMPSON (Golden State Warriors): As much as Cavs fans point to their team’s poor performance and know there is lots that can be cleaned up, that's controllable. But also consider this: in spite of excellent defense from both of these guys, they shot a combined 6-28 from the field. They're a lot better than this. Imagine if they had made the easy shots they normally make?

5. ADAM SILVER (NBA commissioner): Had some comments this week about looking long and hard at the 'one-and-done' rule over the next 12 months. I'm not sure how easy it will be to fix this dilemma. Silver absolutely needs to engage the players union and agents on how best to reach a compromise that makes sense for all parties. Currently, prospects are lured by easy money --all 30 first round contracts are guaranteed which flushes 30 veteran players out of the league yearly – and also a player’s 'clock' (rookie scale deal with options) is started, which mean they’ll get to the second phase of contractual freedom as soon as possible. Why wait, mature and develop when agents and teams are luring guys into the system to develop on their dime? Lots of agendas and tough negotiation for sure.