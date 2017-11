NEW YORK — Three Toronto Blue Jays prospects have been suspended for violations of the minor league drug program.

The penalties were announced Friday by the commissioner's office.

Toronto shortstop Hugo Cardona, infielder Yhon Perez and catcher Leonicio Ventura were penalized 72 games after positive tests for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. They are on the roster of the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Blue Jays.

There have been 74 suspensions under the minor league drug program this year and five under the major league program.

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Angel Nesbitt was also suspended.

Nesbitt was banned 50 games for testing positive for the stimulant Heptaminol. The 26-year-old right-hander is a free agent.

Nesbitt played one season in the majors, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Tigers in 2015. He spent last season in Detroit's minor league system, going a combined 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA at three levels.

Houston right-hander Carlos Pimentel was suspended 56 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. He is on the roster of the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Astros.