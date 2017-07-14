34m ago
Three minor leaguers receive drug suspensions
The Canadian Press
Should the Jays be worried about Sanchez?
Three minor leaguers have been suspended for violations of baseball's drug policy.
The commissioner's office announced Friday that Austin Wright, a left-hander in the Colorado Rockies organization, was suspended without pay for the rest of the season. Wright tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene, the office said. Wright is on the roster of the Boise Hawks of the Class A Northwest League but has not pitched for the Hawks this season.
Also suspended Friday were minor league free agents Eudor Garcia and Xavier Turner. Each received a 100-game suspension without pay for a third positive test for a drug of abuse. The suspensions would take effect if and when they sign with a major league organization.
There have been 50 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and five suspensions under the major league program.