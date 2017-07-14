Three minor leaguers have been suspended for violations of baseball's drug policy.

The commissioner's office announced Friday that Austin Wright, a left-hander in the Colorado Rockies organization, was suspended without pay for the rest of the season. Wright tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene, the office said. Wright is on the roster of the Boise Hawks of the Class A Northwest League but has not pitched for the Hawks this season.

Also suspended Friday were minor league free agents Eudor Garcia and Xavier Turner. Each received a 100-game suspension without pay for a third positive test for a drug of abuse. The suspensions would take effect if and when they sign with a major league organization.

There have been 50 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and five suspensions under the major league program.