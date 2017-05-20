Enes Kanter is being detained in Romania following the cancellation of his passport by the Turkish embassy, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward said Saturday on Twitter.

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

Kanter, who is celebrating his 25th birthday on Saturday, is in the midst of his Enes Kanter Light Foundation world tour and arrived in Bucharest from Jakarta, Indonesia.

"The reason behind it is just, of course, my political views," Kanter said in a video. "And the guy who did it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey."

Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Erdogan and supports Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric and opponent of Erdogan, currently living in the United States. Erdogan was in the U.S. last week, where his security detail clashed with protestors in Washington, D.C.

"He's attacked people in Washington. He's a bad, bad man," Kanter said in the video. "He is a dictator, and he's the Hitler of our century. I will keep you posted guys, but just pray for us, and I'll tell you guys what's going on."

The Thunder are reportedly in contact with Kanter and are working with the NBA to gather information.