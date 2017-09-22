KENT, Wash. — The defending Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds agreed in principle to sell the franchise to Dan and Lindsey Leckelt on Friday.

The sale still needs to be approved by the WHL's Board of Governors and the City of Kent.

A meeting will be held on Oct. 4 in Calgary to review the application.

The Leckelt brothers are the co-CEO's of Silent-Aire, an engineering and data centre equipment manufacturing company.

Russ Farwell and Colin Campbell, who helped move the franchise to Kent and have been with the franchise for 19 years, will remain with the team in their current positions as general manager and vice president, respectively.

The Leckelts have been involved in hockey their whole lives and acquired the Stony Plain Eagles, an Alberta senior hockey team, in 2014 and are also associated with the Spruce Grove Jr. A Saints.