The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday that the team has named Andy Fantuz as its new Coordinator of Player Development.

The 33-year-old was the East Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2016 after posting 101 receptions for 1,059 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Tiger-Cats. He finished the season ranked fifth in CFL receptions (101) and receiving targets (128).

Fantuz appeared in 145 career CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2006-11) and Tiger-Cats (2012-16), recording 631 receptions for 8,308 yards and 44 touchdowns.

In 2010, Fantuz was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian, and a CFL and West Division All-Star after catching 87 passes for 1,380 yards and six touchdowns. He has also played in five Grey Cup games, winning one (2007) and being named the game’s Most Outstanding Canadian twice (2007, 2014).

Fantuz was selected by the Riders with the third overall pick in the 2006 CFL Draft his CIS career at Western. During his four years with the Mustangs, he set new CIS and OUA marks for career receiving yards (4,123), single-season receiving yards (1,300 in 2002), career receptions (189) and career touchdown receptions (41). He was the recipient of the Hec Crighton award as the top player in CIS football in 2005.