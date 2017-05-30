The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finally added some kickers to their roster, announcing the signing of Sergio Castillo, Ryan Hawkins, and Craig Peterson Sunday, the first day of training camp.

Castillo leads the list after appearing in six CFL games over the past two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa Redblacks. Castillo converted 10 of 13 field goal attempts and finished with a 44.6 yards per punt average. Castillo previously spent time on the Tiger-Cats roster in 2015.

Hawkins spent time on the Toronto Argonauts practice roster last season while spent the past two seasons in the Arena Football League.

In other roster news, the team also announced left tackle Jake Olson has retired. Olson was the team’s starting left tackle until a major knee injury in 2015. He re-signed with the team after the injury but hasn’t played since.