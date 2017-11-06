Ticats' Austin says he's not going anywhere

HAMILTON — Kent Austin says he's not going anywhere.

The Hamilton vice-president of football operations spoke with reporters a day after numerous anonymous Tiget-Cats voiced their displeasure with Austin.

But Austin, who relinquished head-coaching duties to June Jones following an 0-8 start to the season, says he remains intent on building Hamilton into a Grey Cup champion.

Austin has two years remaining on his deal with Hamilton.

The Ticats were 6-4 under Jones but missed the CFL playoffs with a 6-12 record overall.

Austin, 54, completed his fifth season with Hamilton, leading the franchise to consecutive Grey Cup appearances in 2013-14.

Austin has a 36-44-0 regular-season coaching record with Hamilton.

He won a Grey Cup with Saskatchewan in '07, his first year as a CFL head coach.