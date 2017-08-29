HAMILTON — Jeremiah Masoli will get a chance to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to their first win of the season.

The veteran backup will be the starter Monday when Hamilton (0-8) hosts the East Division-leading Toronto Argonauts (4-6) at Tim Hortons Field. He replaces incumbent Zach Collaros, who's dropped 12 straight starts dating back to last season, one short of the CFL record.

June Jones, who'll make his Hamilton head-coaching debut against Toronto, made the decision Tuesday and informed Collaros of it following practice. Jones assumed head-coaching duties last week after vice-president of football operations Kent Austin stepped down from the post.

"Change is good sometimes," Jones said. "Zach has been through a lot from last year into this year.

"We'll see how that shakes out but I feel great about those kids. I think both are starters and good players in this league."

The six-foot, 219-pound Collaros has completed 165-of-263 passes (62.7 per cent) for 1,743 yards with eight touchdowns (lowest among CFL starters) and seven interceptions. Collaros's quarterback efficiency rating of 81.0 is also the lowest of any CFL starting quarterback.

Hamilton also ranks last in the CFL in points scored (148), possession time (25 minutes 54 seconds), passing yards (1,888), rushing yards (459) and net offence (269 per game).

The five-foot-10, 228-pound Masoli, in his sixth CFL season and fifth with Hamilton, has made two relief appearances this season, completing 14-of-27 pass attempts for 145 yards and one interception. On July 23, 2016, Masoli completed a CFL-record 23 straight passes in a 37-31 win over the Edmonton Eskimos, finishing 31-of-38 passing for 391 yards and three TDs.

Collaros, 29, took the demotion in stride.

"I'm happy for Jeremiah," he said. "Obviously when you get sat down it's not a fun thing but I'm going to still keep doing the work every day preparing the way I have been and doing anything to help the team.

"I'm sure those reps sitting back in practice as well as in a game will benefit me in the long run."

And despite issues regarding who's calling Hamilton's offensive plays as well as change within the offensive coaching staff, Collaros shouldered the blame for being benched.

"I think performance comes down to the individual and that's me," he said. "I would never pass blame on anybody else."