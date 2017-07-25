The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed three free agents to their practice roster Tuesday, including veteran defensive back Dominique Ellis.

The Ticats re-signed Ellis after cutting him at the end of training camp earlier this season. Ellis joined the Ticats from the Montreal Alouettes ahead of last season, appearing in all 18 regular season games with 13 starts.

The 27-year-old finished with 52 tackles and two interceptions for the Ticats last season. For his career, the South Carolina State product has 106 tackles and five interceptions in 45 games split between Hamilton and Montreal.

The Ticats also signed international offensive lineman Ryker Mathews and national linebacker Curtis Newton, released national defensive back Tristan Doughlin and national offensive lineman Mathieu Dupuis, and placed defensive back Keon Lyn on the six-game injured list.