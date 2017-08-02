The struggle doesn't get any easier for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton (0-5) is the CFL's only winless team following an embarrassing 60-1 loss to the Calgary Stampeders. On Saturday, the Ticats continue their western road trip visiting the Edmonton Eskimos (5-0).

But Edmonton won't be taking Hamilton for granted. The Eskimos needed Mike Reilly to engineer a 75-yard drive — capped by a 15-yard TD strike to Vidal Hazelton with 23 seconds remaining — to secure a 31-28 road win at Tim Hortons Field on July 20.

Reilly threw for 412 yards and two touchdowns while running for two others in leading Edmonton to a 37-26 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night in a battle of the West Division leaders. What's impressive is the Eskimos continue to roll despite injuries.

Adarius Bowman, the CFL's top receiver last year, is currently on the six-game injured list and has missed Edmonton's last two games. But Brandon Zylstra has recorded consecutive 100-yard games for the Eskimos and against B.C. on Friday night Reilly and Hazelton combined on a 108-yard TD pass, the longest in club history.

Hazelton, Zylstra and D'haquille Williams all had 100 yards receiving against the Lions. And when running back Travon Van was injured, veteran Canadian Calvin McCarty stepped in and ran for 45 yards on 11 carries.

Defensively, Edmonton had four sacks, two interceptions and forced two fumbles. Odell Willis had two sacks while rookie Kwaku Boateng added a sack and forced fumble.

Linebacker Simoni Lawrence, Hamilton's defensive catalyst, is expected to face Edmonton after missing the Calgary loss with a lower-body injury.

Offensively, Hamilton showed an ability to run against Edmonton, averaging 5.4 yards on 14 carries. Trouble was, Ticats' quarterback Zach Collaros was 22-of-36 passing for 249 yards with a TD but also two interceptions.

Collaros was 14-of-21 passing against Calgary for just 102 yards and an interception before giving way to backup Jeremiah Masoli.

This could certainly be a trap game for Edmonton, facing an winless team following such an emotional victory against a division rival. But given what was required to earn the win two weeks ago at Tim Hortons Field, don't expect the Ticats to have the element of surprise when they face the Eskimos this week.

Prediction: Edmonton

Calgary Stampeders versus Toronto Argonauts (Thursday night)

Toronto (3-3) finishes a stretch of three games in 11 nights against a team coming off a 60-point explosion. Calgary (4-1-1) scored eight touchdowns in its lopsided home win over Hamilton and was able to get all three of its quarterbacks into the game. Ricky Ray became the Argos all-time passing leader in last week's 38-27 road loss in Saskatchewan and has recorded six straight 300-yard passing games. But the Stampeders' defence is ranked first in fewest offensive points allowed (18.2 per game) and forced turnovers (13) and second overall in sacks (13), all of which makes this a tough ask for a team playing such a condensed schedule.

Prediction: Calgary.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

After playing three times in 11 nights, Ottawa (1-4-1) returns to action for the first time since a 27-24 road setback in Toronto on July 24. Quarterback Trevor Harris is second overall in passing (1,939 yards) and first in TD strikes (12) while Greg Ellingson (39 catches, 642 yards, three TDs) remains the league's leading receiver. Winnipeg (3-2) scored two touchdowns and recovered an onside kick with under a minute remaining to earn an improbable 41-40 comeback win over Montreal last week. But the Bombers may be without receiver Weston Dressler (23 catches, team-high 342 yards, two TDs) due to injury.

Prediction: Ottawa.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

Duron Carter's one-handed TD grab has dominated the highlight reels but Kevin Glenn did throw for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead Saskatchewan (2-3) past Toronto on Saturday. Cameron Marshall added 110 rushing yards and the defence recorded five sacks. But the Riders are 0-2 both on the road and within the West Division. Travis Lulay threw two TD passes and ran for another as B.C. (4-2) lost its season series with the Eskimos. Former starter Jonathon Jennings dressed for the game but Lulay is expected to remain under centre.

Prediction: B.C.

Last week: 4-0.

Overall: 19-5-1.