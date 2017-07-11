The CFL has suspended Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Will Hill one-game for grabbing the jersey of an official during a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the third quarter. Hill was thrown out of the game and was also issued a fine for punching an opposing player in a separate incident on the same play.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie released a statement on the decision.

“It is a fundamental principle in all of sport: you cannot and must not lay your hands on an official. Just as officials are integral to the integrity of competition, respect for officials is essential to proper behaviour in the arena of competition. I acknowledge that in this case, the player involved appeared to quickly realize the inappropriateness of his actions, and released the official. But that does not erase the fact that the player crossed a line that should never be crossed in sport at any level, and which certainly should be respected in an elite professional league such as the Canadian Football League. Furthermore, by punching an opponent, this player has not only displayed the opposite of sportsmanship, he has undermined the commitment to player health and safety that must be shared by the league and its players alike. Just as Player Safety is critical to our game, so too is the safety of our officials. I’m committed to developing a policy in the very near term to improve and codify the safety standards to further protect our officials.”

Hill can appeal the suspension.

The 0-2 Tiger-Cats play the BC Lions on Saturday.