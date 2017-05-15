Austin: We think McGough will have an immediate impact

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they’ve signed veteran defensive end John Chick to a contract extension through the 2018 season.

The Tiger-Cats signed Chick before last season after he was cut by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 34-year-old finished with 14 sacks, tied for the second most in the CFL, and 40 tackles. Chick earned CFL All-Star honours and was named the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

“John’s performance last season proved that he is still an elite and impactful player in this league,” Ticats head coach Kent Austin said in a team release. “His professionalism, intensity level and the way he prepares himself on a daily basis both mentally and physically is infectious to our locker room. We’re very excited to have a player of his calibre locked up through 2018.”

For his career, the Utah State product has 210 tackles and 67 sacks over seven seasons.