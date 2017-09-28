Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Andy Fantuz will make his season debut Saturday versus the Toronto Argonauts, Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones said Thursday.

Jones said that he anticipates that Fantuz, who had been sidelined up to this point after incurring an ACL injury last season, will play the majority of the game versus the Argonauts.

The 33-year-old Fantuz's return comes at pivotal time with just six weeks remaining in the regular season and his 3-9 Tiger-Cats fighting for a playoff spot in the East Division.

Fantuz, an all-star in 2010, is a 12-year veteran and is in his sixth campaign with the Tiger-Cats. He recorded 1059 receiving yards and career-best 101 receptions a season ago despite his injury.