The Hamilton Tiger-Cats locked up international receiver Terrence Toliver Friday, just four days before he was set to become a free agent, and are working towards signing Andy Fantuz as well.

Toliver broke the news himself on social media, with TSN's Matthew Scianitti reporting the pact will be for two years.

In his second season with the Ticats, the 28-year-old Toliver recorded 65 receptions for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games. The LSU product has 113 receptions for 1,715 yards and 15 scores in his two-year career.

Fantuz meanwhile, will miss a large portion of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL late last year, but the Ticats are hoping to keep him in Hamilton, according to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless.

told @Ticats making WR Andy Fantuz an offer to keep him in Ham. ACL surgery will keep him off field for long stretch but they want him #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 11, 2017

The 33-year-old Fantuz was having one of his best seasons in the CFL before getting hurt last year, racking up 101 receptions for 1,059 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

For his career, Fantuz has 631 receptions for 8,308 yards and 44 touchdowns in 11 seasons split between the Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders.