HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed free agent placekicker Anthony Fera on Sunday.

The 25-year-old appeared in nine CFL games over the last two seasons with the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes. Fera converted 18-of-24 field goals and averaged 46.8 yards per punt on 52 attempts with B.C. and Montreal.

The six foot two, 211 pounder split his collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions and Texas Longhorns.

Fera became the first Nittany Lion since 1975 to handle kickoffs, punts and field goals in the same game in 2011.

The Ticats also released punter/kicker Ryan Hawkins.