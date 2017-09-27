Ticats unlikely to trade Manziel's rights this season

Hamilton Tiger-Cats VP of Football Operations Kent Austin said it's unlikely the team will trade Johnny Manziel's rights this season.

The Tiger-Cats have until November 30th to offer Manziel a contract or trade his rights to another team. The CFL trade deadline is October 11 this year.

The CFL announced earlier Wednesday Manziel will be eligible to play in the league for the 2018 season, as long as he meets certain conditions.

Manziel released a statement after the CFL decision was made, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, stating he had a positive meeting with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and looks forward to preparing for what the future holds.