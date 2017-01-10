The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed national offensive lineman Landon Rice to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Rice, 28, appeared in 10 regular season games with the Tiger-Cats in 2016 and also dressed in the Eastern Semi-Final on November 13 vs. Edmonton.

The 6-6, 314-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has played in 35 career CFL games over four seasons with the Tiger-Cats.

Rice has also suited up in five playoff games and the 2014 Grey Cup for the Ticats.

The University of Manitoba product was originally signed as a free agent by Hamilton in 2013.