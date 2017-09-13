How will things play out in the East?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released receiver Brian Tyms, the team announced Wednesday.

Tyms had been a starter with the team through the first seven games of the season before getting benched and then eventually dropped from the lineup entirely.

After a promising start to his Ticats career late last season, the 28-year-old struggled through his second season, and had 25 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown.