HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed all-star linebacker Simoni Lawrence to a contract extension Wednesday.

Lawrence's deal is through the 2018 season.

Lawrence, an East Division all-star for the third straight year, recorded a team-high 89 tackles in 17 starts last season. The six-foot-one, 228-pound linebacker finished fourth in the CFL in tackles and also had an interception return for a TD, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In 2015, Lawrence was the East Division's top defensive player and a CFL all-star.

Lawrence has appeared in 78 career CFL games (63 as a starter) with Edmonton and Hamilton. He has 314 tackles, 13 sacks, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.