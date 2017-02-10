Tiger Woods will take the next two weeks off to rest from the ongoing back spasms which forced him to withdraw last week in Dubai.

Woods will miss the Genesis Open and Honda Classic.

"My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down," Tiger said in a statement. "This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week."

The 41-year-old pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic prior to his second round, citing back spams. He shot a 5-over 77 in his opening round.

Woods was out of golf for 15 months while recovering from three back surgeries. He was 15th in an 18-man field in the Bahamas in December, then missed the cut at Torrey Pines and lasted only one round in Dubai.

He made his 2017 debut at Torrey Pines a week earlier, but missed the cut after two rounds.