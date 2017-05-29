Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida on Monday morning on charges of driving under the influence, according to a report from WPTV.



Woods was taken into custody at 3am et on Monday morning and Palm Beach County Jail records say he was released 10:50am et.

Woods is a resident of Jupiter Island.

The 14-time major champion last competed in a professional tournament at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the beginning of February. He lasted just one round before withdrawing due to back spasms.

He underwent back surgery in April - his fourth since 2014 - and just last week said he hasn't "felt this good in years" and was looking forward to competing again.

Back injuries forced him out of the Masters for the second straight year. The four-time Green Jacket winner hasn't competed in a major since the PGA Championship in 2015 and hasn't won a tournament on the PGA Tour since the WGC Bridgestone Inviational in August 2013.