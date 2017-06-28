DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have activated designated hitter Victor Martinez, who was on the disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Martinez came out of a June 15 game with a racing heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats. He was treated in the clubhouse for dehydration, but eventually went to the hospital when the symptoms continued.

Manager Brad Ausmus said Wednesday that Martinez's health issue was hopefully "a one-time event that never occurs again."

Martinez was hitting .261 with five home runs and 29 RBIs entering Wednesday night's game against Kansas City.

Detroit optioned catcher John Hicks to Triple-A Toledo.

