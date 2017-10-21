Darren Till remained undefeated by earning a first round, TKO victory over Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night Gdansk.

Till ran his record to 16-0-1, landing at will against Cerrone and swarming him on the ground to earn the opening round stoppage.

Following the victory, Till called out Mike Perry, who was in attendance at Ergo Arena and the two fighters engaged in a shouting match separated by only the cage.

The boy went fishing for bass and got ahold of a shark. #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 21, 2017

Perry is scheduled to face Santiago Ponzinibbio at the UFC’s Winnipeg card on December 16th.

In the co-main event, former strawweight title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz took a step back toward another shot at the belt with a one-sided, unanimous decision victory over Jodie Esquibel, who was making her UFC debut.