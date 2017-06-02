Former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh received some troubling news on Friday.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post, an NBA doctor ruled that Bosh's blood clots have become too severe for him to safely continue with his NBA career.

According to league source, NBA doctor has ruled Chris Bosh to have a career-ending illness. Will allow Heat to clear Bosh's cap space. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 2, 2017

While Bosh is allowed to sign with another team, he will have to present medical evidence and be approved by a league doctor. Bosh missed all of last season and a combined 67 games over the previous two seasons. He hasn't played in a regular season game since Feb. 9, 2016.

Here is a look back at some of Bosh’s career highlights:

June 26, 2003 - Bosh was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Dec. 17, 2004 - The Raptors traded Vince Carter to the New Jersey Nets, opening the door for Bosh to emerge as the team's new leader. He went on to finish second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game, trailing only Jalen Rose (18.5).

Feb. 9, 2006 - Bosh was selected to his first NBA All-Star team, his first of 11 nominations.

Jan. 2007 - Bosh won the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award, where he averaged 25.4 points per game and 9.1 rebounds, leading the Raptors to a 10-5 record in January. He was also named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career on Jan. 25.

April 18, 2007 - Bosh led the Raptors to their first Atlantic Division title in franchise history, finishing with a record of 47-35. However, the Raptors lost to the New Jersey Nets in the first round.

April 20, 2009 - Raptors general manager Bryan Colangelo offered Bosh a contract extension, which he refused to sign, opening the door to his eventual departure.

July 10, 2010 - The Miami Heat officially acquired Bosh in a sign-and-trade from the Raptors for two first-round picks. He joined LeBron James, who announced his decision to join the Heat two days earlier in a controversial TV special.

June 9, 2011 - Bosh averaged 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his first season with the Miami Heat. The Heat finished first in the Eastern Conference, but fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Many perceived the season to be a failure because of the guarantees several members of the Heat made prior to the season beginning.

June 21, 2012 - Bosh scored 24 points on 9-14 shooting in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to close out the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was the first of two rings Bosh won during his tenure with the Heat.

July 30, 2014 - After James returned to Cleveland, Bosh re-signed with the Miami Heat for a max contract of five years and $118.7 million. He went on to have his best season in four years, scoring 21.1 points while grabbing seven rebounds per game.

Feb. 21, 2015 - Blood clots were spotted on Bosh's lungs and the Heat announced he would miss the remainder of the season.

Oct. 28, 2015 - Bosh made his long-awaited return, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 104-94 Miami win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Feb. 9, 2016 - The last regular season game Bosh played in to date after doctors found more blood clots, this time in his leg. He missed the remainder of the 2015-16 season and did not play at all this season.

June 2, 2017 - Bosh's illness was labelled as career-ending, officially ending his tenure with the Heat, though Bosh will be allowed to sign with another team should he be approved medically. The specifics of Bosh's illness are unclear, making it difficult to predict whether he will play in the NBA again.

Career averages

PTS: 19.2

RPG: 8.5

APG: 2.0

BLK: 1.0

FG%: .494

FT%: .799