With Wednesday’s news of Tony Romo’s imminent departure, the Cowboys will officially hand the franchise to rookie-standout Dak Prescott. Romo is the Cowboys’ franchise leader in passing touchdowns and yards, playing 156 games. We took a look back at his 13 tumultuous seasons in Dallas.

Training camp, 2003 – Romo went undrafted, but signed with the Cowboys as a free agent and was placed third on the depth chart. He didn’t see any regular-season action.

Training camp, 2004 – Romo was at risk of being cut after the addition of veteran QB Vinny Testaverde. But backup Quincy Carter was released after failing a drug test, moving Romo up to the second-string role.

Oct. 29, 2006 – Cowboys’ head coach Bill Parcells announced that Romo will replace a struggling Drew Bledsoe as the starter. Romo threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a Cowboys’ 35-14 win over Carolina. He would remain the Cowboys’ starter (injuries notwithstanding) for the next 10 seasons.

Jan. 6, 2007 – After a red-hot rookie season, the Cowboys found themselves in the NFC wild card game, their first playoff appearance since 2003. With Dallas trailing 21-20 in the fourth quarter and 1:19 left in the game, they lined up for a go-ahead field goal. Romo, the holder for kicks, fumbled the snap, ending any hope of a Cowboys comeback.

Oct. 29, 2007 – Romo signed a six-year, $67.5 million extension with the Cowboys. He finished the 2007 season with 36 touchdown passes, 19 interceptions and 4,211 yards. Yet, like the year before, the Cowboys’ season ended painfully. This time, it was in the divisional round playoff against the New York Giants when a potential game-winning pass from Romo was intercepted in the end zone.

Dec. 28, 2008 – With the Cowboys coming in to the final week at 9-6, they needed to win to make the playoffs. Instead, they got blown out by Philadelphia 44-6. Romo turned the ball over three times, throwing for 183 yards and no touchdowns, leading to further questions about his ability to execute in the clutch.

Oct. 25, 2010 – Romo broke his collarbone in the second quarter against the Giants in Week 7, ending his season. The Cowboys finished at 6-10, their worst season since 2004.

Dec. 30, 2012 – The Cowboys, having not made the playoffs since 2009, played the Washington Redskins in a Week 17 win-or-go-home showdown for the NFC East. Romo threw a pivotal late-game interception to Washington linebacker Rob Jackson. The following day, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote that Romo let his team down and that he was “incapable of elevating [Dallas] from good to great in the most important spots.”

Mar. 29, 2013 – Despite his critics, Romo was given a six-year, $108-million extension, $55 million of which was guaranteed.

2014 – The Cowboys started the season 6-1, and finished at 12-4, their second best under Romo. Despite losing once again in the divisional round to Green Bay, Romo was mentioned in MVP talks, but did not win.

Nov. 26, 2015 – Romo was knocked out of a Week 12 game against Carolina with a broken collarbone and placed on IR. He hasn’t started for the Cowboys in the regular season since.

2016 – Dallas took Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, intending for him to backup Romo. In Week 3 of the preseason against Seattle, Romo was injured. This time, it was a cracked vertebra, causing Romo to miss much of 2016. Prescott began the season as the Cowboys’ starter. He would go on to win Rookie of the Year, effectively ending Romo’s reign as the starting QB. He is expected to be traded sometime in the near future. Both Denver and Houston are said to be interested.