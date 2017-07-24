The Tennessee Titans confirmed offensive guard Sebastian Tretola suffered a minor gunshot wound over the weekend.

“We are aware of the reports that Sebastian received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet,” the Titans said in a statement Sunday. “He has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury.”

According to a report from KNWA, Tretola was shot in the leg or ankle area and that police are investigating the incident.

Earlier this off-season, Tretola was accused of assaulting a man outside a bar in Nashville. He wasn’t charged for the incident.