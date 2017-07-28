NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have released offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola days after he was grazed by a bullet in the leg.

The July 23 incident in Arkansas was Tretola's second this year. A man is suing Tretola and former teammate Tajae Sharpe , accusing the lineman of being a lookout while the wide receiver assaulted him in April.

The Titans also announced Friday they agreed to terms with nine-year veteran linebacker Erik Walden and offensive lineman Jake Simonich. The team released linebacker Johnny Ragin and cornerback John Green off injured reserve.

Walden had a career-high 11 sacks last season with the Colts. He has 32 career sacks, seven forced fumbles and 45 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Simonich, who played right tackle and guard for Utah State, is an undrafted free agent rookie.

