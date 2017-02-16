CALGARY — Rookie Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and Brian Elliott made 33 stops to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Down 1-0 early, Tkachuk got the Flames back to even at 4:28 of the first period. Shortly after he won a faceoff in the Flyers end, he got open in front of the net and neatly converted Mikael Backlund's centring pass for his 11th goal.

The 19-year-old Tkachuk also had an assist on the go-ahead goal at 12:45 of the second. TJ Brodie scored just inside the goal post with Sam Bennett screening Philadelphia goalie Michal Neuvirth.

Mark Girodano put the puck into an empty net with 39 seconds left for Calgary (29-26-3). It was a big bounce-back win after an ugly outing on Monday when the Flames came out of their five-day bye week and got whipped 5-0 at home by the Arizona Coyotes.

The two points moves Calgary back into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Although the Los Angeles Kings, one point back, hold three games in hand.

Nick Cousins scored for Philadelphia (27-23-7). The Flyers squandered an opportunity to pull even with Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Elliott, who was won four of his last five starts, was excellent all night. One of his best stops was a sharp glove save off Jakub Voracek just minutes before Brodie gave Calgary the lead. The veteran improves to 12-13-2 on the season.

Neuvirth, only tested 23 times, fell to 9-6-1.

A big moment in the game came later in the first period. Flames right winger Alex Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for spearing Cousins long after the whistle.

For two of those five minutes spent on the penalty kill, Calgary was two men down as Sean Monahan lifted a puck from his own end into the netting at the opposite end of the ice for a delay of game penalty.

But thanks to some great stops from Elliott including an acrobatic glove save off Cousins from 15 feet out, they killed off both penalties and received an ovation from the home fans.

Notes: Flames improve to 21-0-1 when leading after two periods... Calgary adjusted its second defence pairing putting Brodie with Deryk Engelland. Brodie had been with Dennis Wideman since November 15... Matt Bartkowski. 28, has signed a PTO with Calgary. The defenceman played 80 games with Vancouver last season. He was playing for Providence (AHL)... Tkachuk moves into second on the team with 36 points.