According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, there's a good chance Rick Tocchet will be named the next head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.

I haven't dug in on this one, but sounds like there's a good possibility Rick Tocchet is the Arizona Coyotes next head coach. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 6, 2017

Tocchett has been an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2014 and is coming off back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team.

The Coyotes parted ways with head coach Dave Tippett in June after eight seasons with the team. The Coyotes went 30-42-10 last season, missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

After 18 seasons in the NHL, Tocchet began his coaching career with the Colorado Avalanche in 2002-03 as an assistant before moving on to the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2005-08 and finally Tampa Bay Lightning before getting his first opportunity as a head coach with the Lightning after Barry Melrose was fired on Nov. 16, 2008.

The 53-year-old had the interim tag removed as head coach of the Lightning on May 11, 2009 and signed a two-year deal with the team, but was relieved of his duties on Apr. 12, 2010 by new ownership after compiling a record of 53-69-26.

“If a situation arises, I’d love a shot at it,” Tocchet told TSN during this year's Stanley Cup final. “Listen, there’s a lot of great coaches out there. Every year, it seems, there’s a flavour of the year coach - whether it’s a guy in the minors or an assistant that’s winning.

“I think I’m a good coach. I can work with anybody chemistry-wise. If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m lucky in the situation I’m in, this is the best job other than being a head coach, being with Mike and the Penguins.”