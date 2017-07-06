3h ago
Tocchet in running for Coyotes head coach
TSN.ca Staff
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, there's a good chance Rick Tocchet will be named the next head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.
Tocchett has been an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2014 and is coming off back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team.
The Coyotes parted ways with head coach Dave Tippett in June after eight seasons with the team. The Coyotes went 30-42-10 last season, missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
After 18 seasons in the NHL, Tocchet began his coaching career with the Colorado Avalanche in 2002-03 as an assistant before moving on to the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2005-08 and finally Tampa Bay Lightning before getting his first opportunity as a head coach with the Lightning after Barry Melrose was fired on Nov. 16, 2008.
The 53-year-old had the interim tag removed as head coach of the Lightning on May 11, 2009 and signed a two-year deal with the team, but was relieved of his duties on Apr. 12, 2010 by new ownership after compiling a record of 53-69-26.
“If a situation arises, I’d love a shot at it,” Tocchet told TSN during this year's Stanley Cup final. “Listen, there’s a lot of great coaches out there. Every year, it seems, there’s a flavour of the year coach - whether it’s a guy in the minors or an assistant that’s winning.
“I think I’m a good coach. I can work with anybody chemistry-wise. If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m lucky in the situation I’m in, this is the best job other than being a head coach, being with Mike and the Penguins.”