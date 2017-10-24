Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin threw cold water on the suggestion that unsettled wide receiver Martavis Bryant could be moved.

"He's not available in trade," Tomlin confirmed in his Tuesday morning availability.

Tomlin's remark comes on the heels of Bryant confirming with ESPN's Josina Anderson that he's unhappy with his current role on the club, a day after "calling in sick" and missing a team meeting on Monday.

"If they don't try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period," Bryant told Anderson. "I just want to be happy..I would like for it to be here, but if not then, oh well. Just got to move on."

#Steelers WR Martavis Bryant to me: "If they don’t try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period." [Cont] — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 24, 2017

Tomlin went on to say that he expected to mete out discpline against the 25-year-old Bryant.

"It will be dealt with, appropriately so," Tomlin said. "That ball is in my court. I haven't visited with him yet. To be quite honest with you, I haven't visited with him yet because I have bigger fish to fry, the preparation and overall readiness, for this opportunity. [Sunday's opponents] The Detroit Lions really take precedence."

The Steelers coach added that while he enjoys working with Bryant, he didn't appreciate what his wide receiver had to say in speaking with Anderson.

"He said some things when he's not around us that are somewhat of a distraction," Tomlin said. "And I say 'somewhat' because we're having to field questions regarding it, not because it's high on my damn agenda. But because I am fielding questions, it is somewhat of a distraction, so we'll deal with it as such and move on with it. But that will be done a little bit later."

The Steelers, 5-2, sit atop the AFC North and visit the Lions on Sunday night.

In seven games this season, Bryant has recorded 18 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown.

His 36 targets sit third on the team behind only Antonio Brown (84) and Le'Veon Bell (42).