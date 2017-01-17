Mike Tomlin was not happy Antonio Brown recorded the scene in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after their win in Kansas City Sunday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their AFC Championship meeting with the New England Patriots this weekend, Tomlin expressed regret for the language he used captured by Brown in a Facebook Live video which has since been taken down, but made it clear he wasn't happy Brown broadcast the moment for everyone to see.

"It was foolish of him to do that," Tomlin said, according to reporters at his press conference. "Selfish and inconsiderate. It was violation of our policy, league policy."

Tomlin added that all Brown's hard work and good play get minimalized by an incident like this, and that's often why great players move from team to team, which he doesn't want to see happen with Brown.

In the video, Tomlin uses an expletive to describe the Steelers' next opponent, the Patriots. Tomlin apolgozied for the language and said he takes the incident very seriously.

He added Brown will be punished internally.