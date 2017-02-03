The nine highest earning Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams in the world made more than $7.5 million in 2016, according to a report by Forbes.

Leading the way was Brazilian squad SK Gaming, formerly Luminosity Gaming, who earned more than $1.9 million in prize money ($983K from LG, $928K from SK) this past year. Other household names to make the list are Virtus.pro ($929K), Astralis ($798K), OpTic Gaming ($789K), Natus Vincere ($721K), Ninja in Pyjamas ($688K), Fnatic ($656K), Team Dignitas ($654K) and G2 Esports ($589K).

CS:GO reached new heights in 2016 with two major tournaments that featured prize pools of $1 million. Astralis earned a whopping $500,000 in prize money after winning the ELEAGUE Major in January.

OpTic was the only North American to make the list.