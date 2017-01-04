CHENNAI, India — Top-seeded Marin Cilic was beaten in the second round of the Chennai Open on Wednesday, losing to 117th-ranked Jozef Kovalik 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5.

"It was the first match of the season and I was a little hesitant to go for my shots," said Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion.

Kovalik will next face Daniil Medvedev of Russia in quarterfinals. Medvedev advanced by beating eighth-seeded Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan 6-4, 6-3.

Third-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas also reached the quarterfinals, beating Steve Darcis of Belgium 6-2, 6-0. He will next play Dudi Sela of Israel, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over South Korean qualifier Hyeon Chung.